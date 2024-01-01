Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 19.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 95752 <br/>Lot #: 727 <br/>Reserve Price: $13,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 BMW X5

135,017 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle
11924522

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11924522
  2. 11924522
  3. 11924522
  4. 11924522
  5. 11924522
  6. 11924522
  7. 11924522
  8. 11924522
  9. 11924522
  10. 11924522
  11. 11924522
  12. 11924522
  13. 11924522
  14. 11924522
  15. 11924522
  16. 11924522
  17. 11924522
  18. 11924522
  19. 11924522
  20. 11924522
  21. 11924522
  22. 11924522
  23. 11924522
  24. 11924522
  25. 11924522
  26. 11924522
  27. 11924522
  28. 11924522
  29. 11924522
  30. 11924522
  31. 11924522
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,017KM
VIN 5UXZV4C52D0B11938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95752
  • Mileage 135,017 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 19.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 95752
Lot #: 727
Reserve Price: $13,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 Pontiac G5 GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Pontiac G5 GT 162,169 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Wrangler 49,268 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Edge SEL 136,259 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X5