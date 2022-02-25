$29,995+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X6
35i
109,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327139
- Stock #: 22058A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 109,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, AWD 4dr 35i, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
