2013 BMW X6

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 109,886 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Aerial View Display System

