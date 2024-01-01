Menu
223,837 KM

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

223,837KM
VIN 5GAKVDKD0DJ255766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,837 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

|

 

For Sale: 2013 Buick Enclave Premium

 

The 2013 Buick Enclave Premium is a mid-size luxury SUV that blends elegance, performance, and advanced features. It’s designed for those who seek comfort, technology, and safety in a stylish package. 

 

Features:

 

Seats 7 Passengers

Premium "Bose" Branded Sound System

Dual Moonroof

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Power Liftgate

Blind Spot Monitoring and Cross-Traffic Alert

Ambient Interior Lighting

Memory Seats

Leather Upholstery

The 2013 Buick Enclave Premium is an excellent choice for families or individuals looking for a luxury SUV that offers comfort, advanced features, and a high level of safety. Its refined design, spacious interior, and range of amenities make it a standout in its class.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

