$13,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Premium
2013 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Premium
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,837 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2013 Buick Enclave Premium
The 2013 Buick Enclave Premium is a mid-size luxury SUV that blends elegance, performance, and advanced features. It’s designed for those who seek comfort, technology, and safety in a stylish package.
Features:
Seats 7 Passengers
Premium "Bose" Branded Sound System
Dual Moonroof
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Monitoring and Cross-Traffic Alert
Ambient Interior Lighting
Memory Seats
Leather Upholstery
The 2013 Buick Enclave Premium is an excellent choice for families or individuals looking for a luxury SUV that offers comfort, advanced features, and a high level of safety. Its refined design, spacious interior, and range of amenities make it a standout in its class.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666