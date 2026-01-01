$CALL+ GST
2013 Buick Enclave
Leather
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2013 Buick Enclave Leather. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DIRECT INJECTION (DI) V6 (STD), Wheels, 19" x 7.5" machined aluminum, Ultrasonic rear park assist, Tri-zone automatic climate control, Traction control, Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitor (does not apply to spare tire), Suspension system, 4-wheel independent premium ride, Sunshades, driver and front passenger with illuminated covered mirrors, and Steering, power with variable assist. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
