2013 Buick Enclave
Leather
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Stock #: 22081B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 22081B
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2013 Buick Enclave Leather. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DIRECT INJECTION (DI) V6 (STD), Wheels, 19" x 7.5" machined aluminum, Ultrasonic rear park assist, Tri-zone automatic climate control, Traction control, Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire), Suspension system, 4-wheel independent premium ride, Sunshades, driver and front passenger with illuminated covered mirrors, and Steering, power with variable assist. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
