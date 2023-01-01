2013 Cadillac Escalade

$15,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 3 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9972911

9972911 Stock #: 67506

67506 VIN: 1GYS4CEF5DR297838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 67506

Mileage 188,373 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.