Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac XTS

164,265 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

Platinum NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac XTS

Platinum NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

Contact Seller

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

164,265KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9093817
  • Stock #: 108917
  • VIN: 2G61V5S39D9108917

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 164,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CADILLAC XTS PLATINUM AWD WITH 164265 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [224 kW @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD),TIRES P245/40R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL,PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment,TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Maserati Ghibli...
 109,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac XTS Pl...
 164,265 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 116,487 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory