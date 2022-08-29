2013 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 4 2 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9186970

9186970 Stock #: GTS0017

GTS0017 VIN: 2G1FC3D36D9234445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 90,421 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.