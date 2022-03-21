$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8868872
- Stock #: 10297
- VIN: 2GNFLGE37D6159910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10297
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road in the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power door mirrors, a power rear cargo door, and leather upholstery. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
3.39 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Preferred Equipment Group 1SD
Tires: P225/65R17 AS BW
Engine: 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DI Flex Fuel
Transmission: Electronic 6 Speed Automatic w/3.6L
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Painted Aluminum
300 kgs (5/070 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7