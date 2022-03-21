Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

101,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8868872
  Stock #: 10297
  VIN: 2GNFLGE37D6159910

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 10297
  Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power door mirrors, a power rear cargo door, and leather upholstery. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
3.39 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Preferred Equipment Group 1SD
Tires: P225/65R17 AS BW
Engine: 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DI Flex Fuel
Transmission: Electronic 6 Speed Automatic w/3.6L
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Painted Aluminum
300 kgs (5/070 lbs)

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-XXXX

1-877-212-7418

