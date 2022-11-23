$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9430215
- Stock #: 43105A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver MetallicChampagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Premium ClothJet Black Premium Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper, Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum, USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, and Suspension system, soft ride suspension. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.