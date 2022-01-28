2013 Chevrolet Impala

$4,100 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157781

8157781 Stock #: 27163

27163 VIN: 2G1WB5E38D1251744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 27163

Mileage 127,855 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.