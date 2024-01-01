$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr WGN LT w/2LT 7 PASSENGER USB/AUX
2013 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr WGN LT w/2LT 7 PASSENGER USB/AUX
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2ET4DK126166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 137,829 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHEVROLET ORLANDO WITH 137,829 KMS, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGERS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crossroads Motors
403-804-6179
2013 Chevrolet Orlando