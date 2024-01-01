Menu
<p>2013 CHEVROLET ORLANDO WITH 137,829 KMS, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGERS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!</p>

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

137,829 KM

Details

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr WGN LT w/2LT 7 PASSENGER USB/AUX

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr WGN LT w/2LT 7 PASSENGER USB/AUX

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Used
137,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2ET4DK126166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,829 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVROLET ORLANDO WITH 137,829 KMS, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGERS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

