2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 9 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10155381

10155381 Stock #: 72330

72330 VIN: 3GCPKPEA5DG291843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72330

Mileage 117,945 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.