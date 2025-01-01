Menu
Check out this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down, Wheel trim, 457 mm (18) chrome clad aluminum (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), Transmission, HD 6-speed automatic with OD -inc: driver shift control, manual shifting mode, Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, with hitch platform -inc: 51mm (2) receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, a single blunt cut wire in the instrument panel harness for a centre high-mounted stop lamp, extra capacity trans cooling, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season BSW tires (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), and Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

143,909 KM

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
143,909KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRKTE7XDZ415689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500