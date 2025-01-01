$CALL+ GST
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down, Wheel trim, 457 mm (18") chrome clad aluminum (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), Transmission, HD 6-speed automatic with OD -inc: driver shift control, manual shifting mode, Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, with hitch platform -inc: 51mm (2") receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, a single blunt cut wire in the instrument panel harness for a centre high-mounted stop lamp, extra capacity trans cooling, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season BSW tires (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), and Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Exterior
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960