2013 Chevrolet Spark

157,714 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

5dr HB Auto 1LT

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

157,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981383
  • Stock #: 0405
  • VIN: KL8CD6S97DC558988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 157,714 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVROLET SPARK 1.2L 4cyl FWD157,714 KM$7000.00+gstStock # 0405ACTIVE STATUS NEEDS A/C WORK TIRES ON VEHICLE: ROYAL BLACK A/S [FRT 8/32][REAR 9/32]EXTRA SET OF TIRES: SAILUN ICE BLAZER [9/32]FEATURES: BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IQBjUrigK5YRfGRfbgCeWfZsM9p3JlmGWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

