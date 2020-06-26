2013 Chevrolet Traverse

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.