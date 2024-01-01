$10,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
2013 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available now at Car Clinic. This red beauty with a black interior is packed with features that make it a perfect choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats, a folding rear seat for added cargo space, and a host of convenient features like power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay safe and comfortable with features like air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, and a comprehensive airbag system.
The Trax's peppy 4C engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a fun and engaging driving experience. The 62,002km on the odometer is a testament to its well-maintained condition and long life ahead.
Here are five of the features that make this Trax a standout:
- Automatic Headlights: Cruise confidently, knowing that your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions for optimal visibility.
- Power Steering: Enjoy effortless maneuvering and a comfortable driving experience, especially during parking and tight turns.
- Folding Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space with a rear seat that conveniently folds down to accommodate larger items.
- Traction Control: Stay in control on slippery surfaces with this safety feature that helps prevent wheel spin and loss of traction.
- Fuel-Efficient I4 Engine: This efficient engine keeps your wallet happy while providing a smooth and responsive drive.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Clinic
Email Car Clinic
Car Clinic
Call Dealer
403-455-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-455-1534