$5,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2013 Chrysler 300
2013 Chrysler 300
BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
227,226KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613726
- Stock #: 694225
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG1DH694225
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 227,226 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHRYSLER 300 WITH 227226 KMS, LIGHT HAIL, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
22F TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans bluetooth streaming audio heated front seats illuminated rear cupholders leather trimmed seats Uconnect voice command w/bluetooth connection,IVORY TRI-COA...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4