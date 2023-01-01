Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

227,226 KM

Details Description Features

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2013 Chrysler 300

BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

227,226KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9613726
  Stock #: 694225
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG1DH694225

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 227,226 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHRYSLER 300 WITH 227226 KMS, LIGHT HAIL, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

22F TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans bluetooth streaming audio heated front seats illuminated rear cupholders leather trimmed seats Uconnect voice command w/bluetooth connection,IVORY TRI-COA...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

