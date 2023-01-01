$CALL+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
235,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10270524
- Stock #: 10459A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BGXDR764254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chrysler Town and Country has long appealed to families and empty nesters seeking a practical vehicle with a dash of luxury inside and out, says Edmunds. This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 235,000 kms. Stock number 10459A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7