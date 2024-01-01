Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this  - 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT 2-Door Coupe. Its Rear Wheel Drive with a 6.4L HEMI ENGINE with 470HP and 470 lb-ft of tourque. CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS AND NO CLAIMS, LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX!!

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

2013 Dodge Challenger

103,300 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Challenger

6.4L V-8 HEMI SRT

2013 Dodge Challenger

6.4L V-8 HEMI SRT

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,300KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 684476
  • Mileage 103,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this  - 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT 2-Door Coupe. It's Rear Wheel Drive with a 6.4L HEMI ENGINE with 470HP and 470 lb-ft of tourque. CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS AND NO CLAIMS, LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX!!

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2013 Dodge Challenger