2013 Dodge Charger

148,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SXT

2013 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041136
  • Stock #: AA02
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG1DH694117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2013 Dodge Charger SXT! Equipped with Back up Camera, Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows, Power Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, MP3 Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrior, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Reading Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Power Mirrors, Push Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Child Safety Locks and many more awesome features!!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS PAYMENTS ON US!

- Get Free Winter Tires & Remote Starter


 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

- Extended Manufacturing Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

