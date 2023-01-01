2013 Dodge Charger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 1 , 9 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9585655

9585655 Stock #: 59406

59406 VIN: 2C3CDXBG7DH668470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59406

Mileage 301,916 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.