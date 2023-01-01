$24,195+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Durango
Citadel
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
167,301KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028883
- Stock #: 10474
- VIN: 1C4SDJET4DC660097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,301 KM
Vehicle Description
The Dodge Durango remains big, brawny, and masculine in an era of soft, curvaceous crossovers, says Car and Driver. This 2013 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 167,301 kms. Stock number 10474 is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Fog Lamps
Pwr Liftgate
Tip Start
Bright License Plate Brow
Bright grille
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Pwr sunroof
Bright door handles
Tinted windshield glass
Belt mouldings
Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Chrome headlamp bezels
Bright Side Roof Rails
Tinted front door glass
Low Beam HID Headlamps
Laminated front door glass
Body colour/accent colour front fascia
Body colour/accent colour rear fascia
Accent colour wheel lip moulding
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Pwr locking fuel door
Interior
remote start
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Removable/rechargeable interior lamp
Pwr accessory delay
Floor Carpet
Interior Assist Handles
Cargo tie-down loops
active head restraints
2ND Row Heated Seats
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo compartment carpet
Vehicle info centre
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Floor console w/leather armrest
Bright door sill scuff pads
3rd row remote headrest dumping
Premium instrument panel w/tachometer
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up/down
Door trim panel w/ambient lighting
Rear view auto dimming mirror -inc: microphone
Front & rear interior LED lamps
2nd row 60/40 fold & tumble seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Trailer Sway Damping
Hill start assist
Bright Exhaust Tip
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
700-amp maintenance free battery
195mm front axle ring gear
Single speed transfer case
195mm rear axle ring gear
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Enhanced accident response system
Child seat anchor system (LATCH)
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Advanced multi-stage front airbags
Additional Features
Rear Back-Up Camera
Leather Wrapped Door Panels
3rd row bench seat
Premium Sound Package
Exterior mirror memory
Integrated roof rail cross bars
6" x 9" fold-away heated pwr exterior mirrors
Exterior mirror supplemental signals
Pwr driver/passenger 4-way lumbar adjustment
Pwr tilt/telescope steering column
Bright cargo area scuff pads
506W amplifier
Perforated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS
3 zone auto temp control
First/second/third row side curtain airbags
SIRIUSXM satellite radio -inc: 1 year subscription
HD pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
