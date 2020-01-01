Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4512366
  • Stock #: PA-6
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR728412
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Excellent condition 2013 Grand Caravan 7 Passenger - 3rd Row Seats, Economic mode, Power windows/mirrors, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, Radio/6CD/Aux & much more!

- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (One Owner, No Accidents, Service records) - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

