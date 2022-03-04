2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 5 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8464794

8464794 Stock #: 34713

34713 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR729165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34713

Mileage 191,590 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.