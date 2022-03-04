Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

191,590 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8464794
  2. 8464794
  3. 8464794
  4. 8464794
  5. 8464794
  6. 8464794
  7. 8464794
  8. 8464794
  9. 8464794
  10. 8464794
  11. 8464794
  12. 8464794
  13. 8464794
  14. 8464794
  15. 8464794
  16. 8464794
  17. 8464794
  18. 8464794
  19. 8464794
  20. 8464794
  21. 8464794
  22. 8464794
  23. 8464794
  24. 8464794
  25. 8464794
  26. 8464794
  27. 8464794
  28. 8464794
  29. 8464794
  30. 8464794
  31. 8464794
  32. 8464794
  33. 8464794
  34. 8464794
  35. 8464794
  36. 8464794
  37. 8464794
  38. 8464794
  39. 8464794
  40. 8464794
  41. 8464794
  42. 8464794
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,590KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464794
  • Stock #: 34713
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR729165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34713
  • Mileage 191,590 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 19.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34713 - LOT #: 563DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Forest River Vi...
 999,999 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2019 Forest River Ch...
 999,999 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,947 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory