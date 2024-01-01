Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48716 <br/>Lot #: 812 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *BACKUP CAMER UPSIDE DOWN, BURRY**NAVIGATION INOPERABLE* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Dodge Journey

249,183 KM

Details Description

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

11989728

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,183KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG1DT708829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48716
  • Mileage 249,183 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48716
Lot #: 812
Reserve Price: $3,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*BACKUP CAMER UPSIDE DOWN, BURRY**NAVIGATION INOPERABLE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Dodge Journey