Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

178,097 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8677634
  2. 8677634
  3. 8677634
  4. 8677634
  5. 8677634
  6. 8677634
  7. 8677634
  8. 8677634
  9. 8677634
  10. 8677634
  11. 8677634
  12. 8677634
  13. 8677634
  14. 8677634
  15. 8677634
  16. 8677634
  17. 8677634
  18. 8677634
  19. 8677634
  20. 8677634
  21. 8677634
  22. 8677634
  23. 8677634
  24. 8677634
  25. 8677634
  26. 8677634
  27. 8677634
  28. 8677634
  29. 8677634
  30. 8677634
  31. 8677634
  32. 8677634
  33. 8677634
  34. 8677634
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

178,097KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8677634
  • Stock #: 37008
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5DT602657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37008
  • Mileage 178,097 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 11.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 37008 - LOT #: R042 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

1998 GLASRTON SE 175
999,999 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 178,097 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 246,548 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory