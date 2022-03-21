Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

221,214 KM

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8753684
  2. 8753684
  3. 8753684
  4. 8753684
  5. 8753684
  6. 8753684
  7. 8753684
  8. 8753684
  9. 8753684
  10. 8753684
  11. 8753684
  12. 8753684
  13. 8753684
  14. 8753684
  15. 8753684
  16. 8753684
  17. 8753684
  18. 8753684
  19. 8753684
  20. 8753684
  21. 8753684
  22. 8753684
  23. 8753684
  24. 8753684
  25. 8753684
  26. 8753684
  27. 8753684
  28. 8753684
  29. 8753684
  30. 8753684
  31. 8753684
  32. 8753684
  33. 8753684
  34. 8753684
  35. 8753684
  36. 8753684
  37. 8753684
  38. 8753684
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

221,214KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753684
  • Stock #: 40795
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8DBC67672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40795
  • Mileage 221,214 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40795 - LOT #: 664DT - RESERVE PRICE: $8,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Forest River FL...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra SV
 156,389 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 Premium...
 201,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory