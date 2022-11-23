2013 Ford Edge

$16,488 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 6 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335104

9335104 Stock #: A54562

A54562 VIN: 2FMDK4AK9DBA54562

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 127,660 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Wheel Locks,Conventional Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Mirror Memory,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Varia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.