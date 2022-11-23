$16,488+ tax & licensing
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS
127,660KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335104
- Stock #: A54562
- VIN: 2FMDK4AK9DBA54562
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 127,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD EDGE SPORT WITH 127660 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Wheel Locks,Conventional Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Mirror Memory,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Varia...
