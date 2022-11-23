Menu
2013 Ford Edge

127,660 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS

2013 Ford Edge

SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

127,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9335104
  Stock #: A54562
  VIN: 2FMDK4AK9DBA54562

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 127,660 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD EDGE SPORT WITH 127660 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Wheel Locks,Conventional Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Mirror Memory,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Varia...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

