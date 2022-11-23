2013 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 4 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9413821

9413821 Stock #: 55711

55711 VIN: 2FMDK4JC8DBB91999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55711

Mileage 246,478 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.