Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

105,384 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE/Navigation/Leather/ Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE/Navigation/Leather/ Heated seats

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 10164036
  2. 10164036
  3. 10164036
  4. 10164036
  5. 10164036
  6. 10164036
  7. 10164036
  8. 10164036
  9. 10164036
  10. 10164036
  11. 10164036
  12. 10164036
  13. 10164036
  14. 10164036
  15. 10164036
  16. 10164036
  17. 10164036
  18. 10164036
  19. 10164036
  20. 10164036
  21. 10164036
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164036
  • Stock #: BB1263
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX7DUB41263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1263
  • Mileage 105,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2013 FORD ESCAPE 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Navigation, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

2010 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 68,252 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD...
 105,384 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S/...
 92,306 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory