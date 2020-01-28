Menu
2013 Ford Escape

SE

Royal Auto Sales

6201 Centre Street S, Calgary, AB T2H 0C6

403-984-2100

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,637KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4610883
  • Stock #: A19258
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUA19258
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

WELCOME TO ROYAL AUTO SALES!

2020 CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNER

2019 METRO COMMUNITY CHOICE AWARD WINNER

2018 METRO COMMUNITY CHOICE AWARD FAVOURITE

2018 CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER AWARD


Everyone Approved

Massive Indoor Showroom

Calgary's Finest Credit Rebuilding Programs

Wide Selection of Top Quality Used and Classic Vehicles

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

Affordable Payment Schedules


We approved people who;

Are Self-Employed,

Have a previous repossession,

Filed for bankruptcy,

Have overdue Collections,

Have Bad Credit,

Have Good Credit,

Have No Credit,

and much more!


We have programs for all credit situations!


Why leave the house? Choose from our huge selection of cars online. GET STARTED TODAY! www.royalautosales.ca --- All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment, complete Carfax history report and warranty options. Pricing is based on the vehicle only. Any aftermarket products including warranty options, financing fees and applicable taxes are additional. All pictures are an accurate representation of the vehicle being sold. Financing is available! The interest rate, terms, and payment schedule can only be determined after submitting a credit application. Each individuals credit will result in different payments and cost of credit amounts. Royal Auto Sales is an AMVIC licensed dealer.  


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

