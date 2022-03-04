2013 Ford Escape

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 4 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8464788

8464788 Stock #: 34598

34598 VIN: 1FMCU9G96D4A44136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,416 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.