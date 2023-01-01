Menu
2013 Ford Escape

164,301 KM

Details

$14,988

$14,988 + tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2013 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,301 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464097
  • Stock #: A19293
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H99DUA19293

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 164,301 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 164301 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Sign...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

