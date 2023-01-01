Menu
Experience the pleasure of driving in our remarkable 2013 Ford Explorer Limited AWD presented in White Platinum Tri-Coat. Powered by an incredible 3.5 L V6 that offers 290hp on demand tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV rewards you with approximately 9.8L 100km on the road while turning heads with chrome accents, 20-inch wheels, projector-beam headlights, a sunroof, and LED taillights. Inside our Limited, settle into heated leather seating that is crafted for your pleasure, MyFord Touch with a 12 speaker Sony sound system, and HD radio offers the latest news, weather, and music with advanced voice control technology. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry ignition, remote engine start, and power-adjustable pedals with memory. Ford helps you feel safe with ABS, airbags, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, reverse sensing system, and traction control.

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

189,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F80DGC64551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CMC64551
  • Mileage 189,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pleasure of driving in our remarkable 2013 Ford Explorer Limited AWD presented in White Platinum Tri-Coat. Powered by an incredible 3.5 L V6 that offers 290hp on demand tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV rewards you with approximately 9.8L 100km on the road while turning heads with chrome accents, 20-inch wheels, projector-beam headlights, a sunroof, and LED taillights. Inside our Limited, settle into heated leather seating that is crafted for your pleasure, MyFord Touch with a 12 speaker Sony sound system, and HD radio offers the latest news, weather, and music with advanced voice control technology. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry ignition, remote engine start, and power-adjustable pedals with memory. Ford helps you feel safe with ABS, airbags, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, reverse sensing system, and traction control. 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

