Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73070 <br/>Lot #: 598 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/>Salvage Status: This vehicle has been flagged a total loss. It cannot be registered until it undergoes and passes a salvage inspection. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Ford Explorer Sport

200,679 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Explorer Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12558782

2013 Ford Explorer Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12558782
  2. 12558782
  3. 12558782
  4. 12558782
  5. 12558782
  6. 12558782
  7. 12558782
  8. 12558782
  9. 12558782
  10. 12558782
  11. 12558782
  12. 12558782
  13. 12558782
  14. 12558782
  15. 12558782
  16. 12558782
  17. 12558782
  18. 12558782
  19. 12558782
  20. 12558782
  21. 12558782
  22. 12558782
  23. 12558782
  24. 12558782
  25. 12558782
  26. 12558782
  27. 12558782
  28. 12558782
  29. 12558782
  30. 12558782
  31. 12558782
  32. 12558782
  33. 12558782
  34. 12558782
  35. 12558782
  36. 12558782
  37. 12558782
  38. 12558782
  39. 12558782
  40. 12558782
  41. 12558782
  42. 12558782
  43. 12558782
  44. 12558782
  45. 12558782
  46. 12558782
  47. 12558782
  48. 12558782
  49. 12558782
  50. 12558782
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,679KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT9DGB72745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 73070
  • Mileage 200,679 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73070
Lot #: 598
Reserve Price: $8,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Salvage Status: This vehicle has been flagged a total loss. It cannot be registered until it undergoes and passes a salvage inspection.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID 93,607 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 242,608 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti QX56 for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Infiniti QX56 231,148 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Ford Explorer Sport