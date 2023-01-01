Menu
2013 Ford F-150

175,073 KM

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

XLT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

175,073KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353396
  • Stock #: 239309A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM5DFC59900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 175,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 175,073 kms. Stock number 239309A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

