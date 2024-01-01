Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carzone is pleased to offer this V-8 in great condition 2013 Ford F-150.  Low Kms for the year and has a trailer hitch assembly already installed.  Has Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, and much more!!!</p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V%2FvXrcyTC6gXqOC%2FpRJ0V512HJ%2B2WVVX><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2013 Ford F-150

158,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

**LEATHER SUNROOF V-8**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

**LEATHER SUNROOF V-8**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this V-8 in great condition 2013 Ford F-150.  Low Km's for the year and has a trailer hitch assembly already installed.  Has Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, and much more!!!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Car zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2013 Ford F-150 **LEATHER SUNROOF V-8** for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford F-150 **LEATHER SUNROOF V-8** 158,500 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 435i **3.0L V-6 GRAN COUPE** for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 BMW 435i **3.0L V-6 GRAN COUPE** 152,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL550 **V-8 7-SEATER** for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL550 **V-8 7-SEATER** 169,500 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150