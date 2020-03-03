Menu
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,723KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4784049
  • Stock #: L-855A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3DFD13414
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.    

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

