2013 Ford F-150

187,289 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST

2013 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

187,289KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101705
  • Stock #: W4881
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9DFC44881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W4881
  • Mileage 187,289 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE FORD F-150.  IT COMES WITH CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 4X4, OFF ROAD TIRES AND MORE! FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA  OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM  TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY!!!


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

