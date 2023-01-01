Menu
2013 Ford F-350

154,800 KM

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Car Clinic

403-455-1534

4WD SuperCab 158" XL

4WD SuperCab 158" XL

Location

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539482
  • VIN: 1FT8X3B68DEA58013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a 2013 FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XL EXTENDED CAP. 6.2L Flex fuel 4x4

It has never been in an accident.

Well maintained and just had all the recommended services done very recently.

It’s in a perfect condition. A work truck with very low mileage.

F350 long box.

Available 3 months warranty.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

