2013 Ford F-350
4WD SuperCab 158" XL
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9539482
- VIN: 1FT8X3B68DEA58013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a 2013 FORD SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XL EXTENDED CAP. 6.2L Flex fuel 4x4
It has never been in an accident.
Well maintained and just had all the recommended services done very recently.
It’s in a perfect condition. A work truck with very low mileage.
F350 long box.
Available 3 months warranty.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
