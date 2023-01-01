$16,988+ tax & licensing
403-560-8466
2013 Ford Flex
4dr Limited AWD| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED
Location
GT Motor Sports West
40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,988
- Listing ID: 10210788
- Stock #: GTW0112
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT0DBD36123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 156,181 KM
Vehicle Description
We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM
LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)
All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer's personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.).
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER.
