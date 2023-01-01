2013 Ford Focus

$3,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10132191

10132191 Stock #: 72126

72126 VIN: 1FADP3K24DL214769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72126

Mileage 190,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.