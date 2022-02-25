$12,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE HYBRID NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
164,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447895
- Stock #: 294031
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU9DR294031
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 164,926 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD FUSION HYBRID SE WITH 164926 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
2.0L ATKINSON HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermitt...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7