2013 Ford Fusion

164,926 KM

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE HYBRID NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER

2013 Ford Fusion

SE HYBRID NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447895
  • Stock #: 294031
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU9DR294031

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 164,926 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD FUSION HYBRID SE WITH 164926 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

2.0L ATKINSON HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermitt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

