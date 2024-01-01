$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus
2013 Ford Taurus
S
2013 Ford Taurus
S
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,835KM
VIN 1FAHP2H86DG122093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 50390
- Mileage 241,835 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50390
Lot #: 465X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*BACKUP CAMERA UPSIDE DOWN*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
2013 Ford Taurus