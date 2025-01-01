Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 79284 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $8,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60

19,338 KM

Details Description

$8,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60

Watch This Vehicle
12726873

2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12726873
  2. 12726873
  3. 12726873
  4. 12726873
  5. 12726873
  6. 12726873
  7. 12726873
  8. 12726873
  9. 12726873
  10. 12726873
  11. 12726873
  12. 12726873
  13. 12726873
  14. 12726873
  15. 12726873
  16. 12726873
  17. 12726873
  18. 12726873
  19. 12726873
  20. 12726873
  21. 12726873
  22. 12726873
  23. 12726873
  24. 12726873
  25. 12726873
  26. 12726873
  27. 12726873
  28. 12726873
  29. 12726873
  30. 12726873
  31. 12726873
  32. 12726873
  33. 12726873
  34. 12726873
  35. 12726873
  36. 12726873
  37. 12726873
  38. 12726873
  39. 12726873
  40. 12726873
  41. 12726873
  42. 12726873
  43. 12726873
  44. 12726873
  45. 12726873
  46. 12726873
  47. 12726873
  48. 12726873
  49. 12726873
  50. 12726873
Contact Seller

$8,300

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,338KM
VIN 4UZAB2DT2DCBZ0319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 19,338 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79284
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $8,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 143,162 KM $23,900 + GST
Used 2011 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Dodge Journey R/T 106,045 KM $5,900 + GST
Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i 229,655 KM $2,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60