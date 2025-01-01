$8,300+ GST
Make it Yours
2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60
2013 Forest River BERKSHIRE BE390BH-60
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$8,300
+ GST
Used
19,338KM
VIN 4UZAB2DT2DCBZ0319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 19,338 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79284
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $8,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
