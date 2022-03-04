Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL

999,999 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2013 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL

2013 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8516015
  2. 8516015
  3. 8516015
  4. 8516015
  5. 8516015
  6. 8516015
  7. 8516015
  8. 8516015
  9. 8516015
  10. 8516015
  11. 8516015
  12. 8516015
  13. 8516015
  14. 8516015
  15. 8516015
  16. 8516015
  17. 8516015
  18. 8516015
  19. 8516015
  20. 8516015
  21. 8516015
  22. 8516015
  23. 8516015
  24. 8516015
  25. 8516015
  26. 8516015
  27. 8516015
  28. 8516015
  29. 8516015
  30. 8516015
  31. 8516015
  32. 8516015
  33. 8516015
  34. 8516015
  35. 8516015
  36. 8516015
  37. 8516015
  38. 8516015
  39. 8516015
  40. 8516015
  41. 8516015
  42. 8516015
  43. 8516015
  44. 8516015
  45. 8516015
  46. 8516015
  47. 8516015
  48. 8516015
  49. 8516015
  50. 8516015
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8516015
  • Stock #: 36546
  • VIN: 4X4FBLF20DG099179

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 36546
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36546 - LOT #: RV001 - RESERVE PRICE: $25,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - * NO KEYS * ROOF DAMAGE * TRIPLE SLIDE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Ford F-150 XLT
 242,021 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 145,931 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Equin...
 307,620 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory