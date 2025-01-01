$1,300+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
2013 GMC Terrain
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,729KM
VIN 2GKFLREK2D6237266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 72841
- Mileage 221,729 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 72841
Lot #: 538
Reserve Price: $1,300
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**RUNS ROUGH**NOISY EXHAUST**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
