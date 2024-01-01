$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Cpe LX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2013 Honda Civic Cpe LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Cpe has the following options: Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system w/remote entry, Seat belt warning chime, Remote trunk release w/lock, Rear window defroster w/timer, and Rear seat heater ducts. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
