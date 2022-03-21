Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

114,040 KM

Details Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

114,040KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787632
  • Stock #: 014650
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E59DH014650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 114,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2006 Land Rover Rang...
 235,459 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2000 Lexus RX 300
171,112 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 114,040 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory